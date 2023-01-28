PTI chief Imran Khan addressing the nation on January 27, 2023. Screengrab of a Twitter video.

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan Friday named key figures behind his alleged assassination plot and named former president Asif Ali Zardari as one of the four figures conspiring to kill him.



In his TV address to the nation, he alleged that Zardari had funded a terrorist organization to eliminate him and some elements from a ‘powerful’ agency were serving as facilitators in this plot.

‘A plan C has been made; Asif Zardari is behind it; he has funded a terrorist organization. The facilitators are the people of a powerful agency; life and death are in God’s hand. I am disclosing these details because if something happens to me, the nation should know who is behind it,” he said in his address.

He said the conspiracy against him had been hatched by three quarters and he would also disclose other names like he had disclosed Zardari’s name.

The PTI chief said Asif Ali Zardari was using the looted wealth of Sindh to rig polls, buy loyalties of MPAs, MNAs in the Senate elections and now he had funded a terrorist organization to murder him.

Expressing his resolve to lead the anti-government movement, Imran said come what may, he would come out as soon as he recovered completely.

He said the entire nation was looking at the institution of judiciary adding that the largest party of the federation was being pushed to the wall.

He also questioned the credibility of the opposition in the National Assembly led by Raja Riaz.

He said it was PTI that put Pakistan on the path of success and took all possible measures to provide relief to the nation.

Dar, he said used to make tall claims while sitting in London and due to his policies, the economy of the country was in the doldrums.

Meanwhile, PPP co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari is consulting with his legal team to take a legal action against Imran for his allegations. According to sources in the PPP, a legal notice will be served on Imran and other PTI leaders after completing the consultations.

Sources said it was a consensus views in the PPP that such “false allegations” against the party’s top leadership could not be tolerated and they will be taken to the court. The Sindh government will also serve a notice on the PTI chief.

Meanwhile, former deputy chairman Senate and the PPP Finance Secretary Senator Salim Mandviwalla Friday said Imran was used to levelling false allegations against anyone and there was a need to check his medical condition. He said Imran was trying to blackmail the government by making false allegations. He said Imran himself had been a vocal supporter of terrorists.