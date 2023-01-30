Murder allegations: Asif Ali Zardari sends Rs10bn defamation notice to Imran Khan

— PPI

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) today sent a legal notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan for levelling “baseless allegations” against former president Asif Ali Zardari.

“The statements made by you [Khan] have caused great harm and hurt to the sentiments of the members of Pakistan Peoples Party which are not only in Pakistan but all over the world thereby damaging and defaming their reputation,” the notice sent via courier on behalf of Zardari read.





