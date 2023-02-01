 
close
Wednesday February 01, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Development in Balochistan

February 01, 2023

According to reports, the Balochistan fisheries department and Turkish firm Tumas have agreed to conduct feasibility surveys to build jetties in the coastal areas of the province.

Hopefully, this project will come to fruition and bring some much-needed investment into Pakistan’s most deprived and underutilized province.

Khalida Khalid

Turbat

Comments