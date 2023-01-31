One-man show

The PTI has not proven to be a democratic or a non-traditional political force. This was evident from the personality cult and centralization of decision-making power in the hands of Imran Khan, side-lining the party rank-and-file. This became even more obvious when the PTI announced that Imran Khan would be the party’s sole candidate in the upcoming March by-elections. Imran will be the candidate for 33 different National Assembly seats. Although there is no constitutional bar on the number of seats a candidate can contest, by standing for all 33 seats, Imran is preventing the PTI from growing as a party. This decision is also against the spirit of democracy and would add to our financial burdens.
Gulsher Panhwer
Johi
