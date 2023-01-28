An Islamabad police personnel stand alert on Faizabad bridge. — Online/File

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Police Friday withdrew security from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s residence, Banigala, in the federal capital.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Home Department has also written a letter to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to withdraw the province’s police from the former prime minister’s home in Lahore’s Zaman Town.

“Banigala is the former prime minister’s private residence. He has not been staying in Islamabad for the past several months,” a spokesperson for the capital’s police said sharing the reason for the security’s withdrawal with Geo News.

In Khan’s absence, the spokesperson said, police from Islamabad and other provinces cannot be deployed over there. Sources informed that one Deputy Superintendent of Police and 170 police personnel were deployed at Khan’s Islamabad home. The security personnel would give duties in different shifts at Banigala.

Frontier Corps and KP Police, as per the sources, were also withdrawn. Performing duty at the PTI chief’s Banigala house, 50 KP police personnel have also left, the sources said.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Home Department has also written a letter to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to withdraw KP Police from the former prime minister’s home in Lahore’s Zaman Town. In the letter to the KP government, the department mentioned that the 50 security personnel — who were called to Lahore on November 10 last year — could be called once again to Khan’s residence if need be.