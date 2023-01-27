Imran Khan's police security at Bani Gala pulled off

An Islamabad police personnel stand alert on Faizabad bridge. — Online/File

ISLAMABAD: The capital police on Friday pulled off its security personnel posted at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan's Bani Gala residence in Islamabad.

Similarly, the Punjab Home Department has also asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in a letter to withdraw the provincial police personnel stationed at the former prime minister’s home in Lahore's Zaman Town.

In the letter to the KP government, the department stated that the 50 security personnel — who were called to Lahore on November 10 last year — could be called once again to Khan's residence if need be.

"Bani Gala is the former prime minister's private residence and he has not been staying in the capital for the past several months," an Islamabad police spokesperson said while sharing the reason for withdrawal with Geo News.

Police from Islamabad and other provinces cannot be deployed over there in Khan's absence, he added.

According to sources, one Deputy Superintendent of Police and 170 police personnel were deployed at Khan's Islamabad home. "The security personnel would give duties in different shifts at Bani Gala."

Frontier Corps and KP Police, as per the sources, were also withdrawn. Performing duty at the PTI chief's Bani Gala house, 50 KP police personnel have also left, the sources added.

'I have powerful enemies'

Earlier this week, the deposed prime minister — whose government was sent home following a vote of no confidence — expressed fears for his security.

"Right now I’m afraid, I have powerful enemies. The entire political status quo is against me," he said in an interview with Bloomberg.

Khan has blamed Prime Minister Shehbaz Shehbaz, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and an officer from the country's intelligence for the attack on him in November last year, however, his claims have been categorically denied.

Khan was injured in an attempted assassination attack on him. Following the attack, the PTI chairman has repeatedly levelled allegations and openly spoken about potential threats to his life.

The PTI chief's party also shared fears of his arrest citing reports circulating about the possibility. Security officials already detained PTI's Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday.