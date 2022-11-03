LIVE updates, day 7: Imran Khan injured as man opens fire near PTI reception camp

PTI Chairman Imran Khan was injured after a man opened fire at him in Gujranwala near the party's reception camp, sending the nearby participants of the long march into a panic.



The former prime minister sustained injuries on his leg and has been shifted to a hospital for treatment, Geo News reported, however, the location is unknown for safety concerns.

The PTI chairman is leading an anti-government long march toward Islamabad. He earlier said that the protest march will continue for another 10 months till the date for elections is announced.

Before this announcement, the plan was to reach the federal capital by November 4. It was later revised to November 8-9 and then again revised to November 11. PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry then announced the party will keep changing the dates to "tire the government out".

This is the PTI chair's second march towards Islamabad after he was ousted via a no-confidence motion earlier this year.

The political instability in Pakistan has also fuelled economic uncertainty, with international rating agencies questioning if the current government can maintain difficult economic policies in the face of political pressure and looming elections.

For previous updates from Pakistan on PTI's long march click here





7:10pm — VIDEO: Exclusive footage of Imran Khan's container





7:02pm — Fawad Chaudhry call it well-planned assassination attempt on Imran Khan

6:59pm — Pakistan Army 'highly condemns' firing incident

The Pakistan Army has "highly condemned" the firing incident during PTI's long march near Gujranwala.



According to Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), the military offered sincere prayers for precious life lost and the speedy recovery and well-being of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and all those injured in this unfortunate incident.

6:52pm — Asif Ali Zardari demands full investigation of firing incident

Former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari condemned the incident, urging authorities concerned to conduct a full investigation.

Zardari also prayed for the speedy recovery of Khan.

6:31pm — Imran Khan shifted to Shaukat Khanum Hospital

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has been shifted to Shaukat Khanum Hospital, Lahore, as he was in stable condition after being shot in the foot.

Khan has been leading a march since Friday from the city of Lahore towards the capital, Islamabad, campaigning for fresh elections after being ousted from office in April.

6:18pm — WATCH: Suspected attackers’ confession video

The suspected attacker in his initial confession video claimed PTI Chairman Imran Khan was misleading people due to which he attacked the former prime minister.

“I only tried to kill Khan,’ he said, adding that he had planned this since PTI’s long march started from Lahore.

The suspected attacker further revealed that he had no backing and he acted alone.





4:35pm — Imran Khan sustains injury on right leg, being shifted to hospital

PTI Chairman Imran Khan sustained an injury on their right leg after being shot by a man who opened burst fire on Khan's container near Allahwala Chowk in Gujranwala.

According to Geo News, Khan has been shifted to hospital after being evacutaed in a bulletproof vehicle.

4:20pm — Several injured as man opens fire near Imran Khan’s reception camp

Several people were injured after a man opened fire near PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s reception camp at Allahwala Chowk.

According to police sources, chaotic scenes broke out near Khan's reception camp at Allahwala Chowk in Gujranwala after gunshots were fired by a person on Khan's container.

Sources told Geo News that the person who fired the gunshots has been arrested.

As per reports Khan was inside his container, and was injured. He was later evacuated in a bulletproof vehicle.

Khan sustained an injury on his right leg which was bandage as per the exclusive footage available with Geo News.