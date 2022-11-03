'Heinous': Attack on Imran Khan draws strong condemnation from celebrities, cricketers

(L to R) Wasim Akram, Armeena Khan, Babar Azam. — AFP/Instagram/File

Celebrities and athletes condemned the incident and sent well wishes to PTI Chairman Imran Khan after a man shot at him during the long march rally in Gujranwala.

The ex-prime minister is safe and the bullets reportedly went through his body, but he has not sustained any injuries on his bone. He was shifted to Shaukat Khanum, Lahore, after being treated at an unknown location earlier.

Pakistan's flamboyant skipper Babar Azam strongly condemned the "heinous attack" on Khan and prayed that may Allah keep him and Pakistan safe.

Pakistani batter Imam-ul-Haq said violence in any form can never be accepted as he prayed for the quick recovery of Khan.

Pakistan's short-format vice-captain Shadab Khan also hoped that Khan recovers soon.

Former cricketer Wasim Akram — who played under Khan when they won the 1992 World Cup — said he was deeply disturbed by the events that unfolded.

"Our prayers are with Imran bhai and everyone there. We as a country must come together and not allow anyone to distort our national unity."

Pakistani actor Armeena Khan said she was "shell-shocked" and questioned: "Did these guys seriously think that they can get away with this in today’s world?"

Goodwill ambassador and famous singer Shehzad Roy expressed his shock over the incident, adding that all his prayers were with those affected.

Nobel laureate Malala Yusufzai said that "attacks on leaders of any political belief or party are always wrong", wishing the chairman "full recovery".

Actor and singer Haroon Shahid also thanked God for Khan's safe escape from the attack.

Songwriter and TV host Fakhr e Alam prayed for everyone's safety. "May Allah have mercy on our country," Alam wrote.

Music producer Rohail Hayat, famous for his work in Coke Studio, said that the firing was "not a good development", thanking God that Khan was safe.



