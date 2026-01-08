Trae Young trade: Hawks send star guard to Wizards for McCollum, Kispert

A major Trae Young trade is set to reshape the futures of two Eastern Conference franchises.

The Atlanta Hawks are trading four time All Star Trae Young to the Washington Wizards in exchange for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert, sources told ESPN.

The deal ends Young’s seven plus season run as the face of the Hawks and sends the 27 year old guard to what ESPN reported was his preferred destination.

Washington leadership believes Young can serve as a foundational piece as the franchise continues its rebuild, while Atlanta gains financial flexibility and veteran leadership in McCollum.

Hawks coach Quin Snyder addressed the situation following Wednesday’s win over New Orleans, with the trade still pending league approval.

"I know you all have questions for me that right now I'm not at liberty to talk about or answer," Snyder said.

Young’s departure allows Atlanta to transition toward a younger core while opening future cap space.

He leaves as the Hawks’ all time leader in assists and three pointers, having guided the team to three playoff appearances, including an Eastern Conference finals run in 2021.

Teammate Mouhamed Gueye praised Young after the news became public.

"That's T.Y. That's Trae Young," Gueye said. "When I first got here, he was one of the first guys that texted me, welcoming me to the city, gave me a lot of advice. Obviously, playing with Trae, as a big, is like a dream come true. I love him as a guy, I love him as a teammate. ... An Atlanta legend."

The Wizards are expected to evaluate Young’s health upon arrival and are not planning immediate extension talks, according to ESPN.