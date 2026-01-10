WHL update: Peter Anholt removed over conduct breach as Hurricanes restructure

The Lethbridge Hurricanes have announced the resignation of general manager Peter Anholt following the conclusion of a disciplinary investigation by the WHL.

In a statement released by the team, the Hurricanes confirmed that Anholt breached the league’s Standard of Conduct.

He had been temporarily suspended in November after an incident involving intimidating behavior and language following a game against the Edmonton Oil Kings.

The club said it accepted Anholt’s resignation after both parties agreed it was the best path forward once the investigation concluded.

Hurricanes president of the board of directors Doug Paisley said the organization remains focused on player well-being, adding the franchise “will move forward with the highest commitment to fostering a positive player environment.”

Senior advisor Barclay Parneta has been appointed interim general manager for the remainder of the WHL season.

Parneta previously served seven seasons as GM of the Vancouver Giants, where he led the club to a WHL championship in 2019.

The resignation comes during a busy stretch for the Hurricanes ahead of the WHL trade deadline.

Lethbridge acquired forward Oli Chenier from the Prince Albert Raiders in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2026 draft. Chenier has recorded 13 points in 30 games this season.

The Hurricanes also completed a significant trade with the Medicine Hat Tigers, sending leading scorer Luke Cozens and a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2028 WHL Prospects Draft to Medicine Hat.

In return, Lethbridge received rookie defenceman Kyle Heger and a conditional fourth-round pick.

Cozens has 44 points in 39 games, while Heger has 15 points in 35 contests.

The Tigers currently lead the WHL Eastern Conference with 59 points, while the Hurricanes sit near the bottom with 25.