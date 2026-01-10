Winnipeg Jets finally break through, defeat Los Angeles Kings to halt 11-game slide

The Winnipeg Jets finally found relief Friday night, snapping an 11-game losing streak with a 5-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings at Canada Life Centre.

Mark Scheifele scored twice as the Jets earned their first win since December 13, when they defeated the Washington Capitals.

Vladislav Namestnikov and Jonathan Towes also ended long goal-scoring droughts, while Cole Koepke added another for Winnipeg, which improved to 16-22-5 on the season.

"Lot of relief for everyone," Jets head coach Scott Arniel said after the win. "At the end of the day, we needed that."

Namestnikov scored for the first time in 29 games after being a healthy scratch the previous night, tipping in a Logan Stanley shot early in the first period.

Koepke made it 2-0 late in the opening frame, and Toews extended the lead early in the second period to end his 26-game scoring slump.

Quinton Byfield scored the lone goal for Los Angeles, but Winnipeg responded quickly.

Scheifele restored momentum with a power-play goal before adding his team-leading 22nd of the season late in the second period.

Backup goaltender Eric Comrie made 23 saves and credited the home crowd for its unwavering support during the skid.

"I think they deserved it more than we deserved it," said Comrie when asked about the support from the home fans on Friday.

"We've been putting them through some tough times, and they've been sticking with us."