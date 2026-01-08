Glenn Hall dies at 94: NHL Hall of Famer and ironman goalie remembered

Glenn Hall, the legendary NHL goaltender whose streak of 502 consecutive starts remains a league record, has died at the age of 94.

A spokesperson for the Chicago Blackhawks confirmed the team received word of Hall’s death from his family. A league historian said Hall died Wednesday at a hospital in Stony Plain, Alberta.

Nicknamed “Mr. Goalie,” Hall built his career during an era when goaltenders played without masks, backstopping teams from the Original Six era into NHL expansion.

His consecutive starts record, set between the 1955 56 and 1962 63 seasons, is considered one of the most unbreakable marks in professional sports. Including playoffs, Hall started 552 straight games.

"Glenn was sturdy, dependable and a spectacular talent in net," NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said.

"That record, set from 1955-56 to 1962-63, still stands, probably always will, and is almost unfathomable -- especially when you consider he did it all without a mask."

Hall won the Stanley Cup with Chicago in 1961 and captured the Conn Smythe Trophy in 1968 with the St. Louis Blues, becoming one of the few players to earn the award without winning the Cup.

He also won the Calder Trophy in 1956 and three Vezina Trophies as the league’s top goaltender.

"His influence extended far beyond the crease," Blues chairman Tom Stillman said. "From the very beginning, he brought credibility, excellence, and heart to a new team and a new NHL market."

Blackhawks chairman Danny Wirtz called Hall “one of the greatest and most influential goaltenders in the history of our sport.”

"We are grateful for his extraordinary contributions to hockey and to our club, and we will honor his memory today and always," Wirtz said.

Hall was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1975 and was later named one of the top 100 players in NHL history.