Why did Carson Beck leave Georgia for Miami?

Beck’s exit from Georgia also followed a shift on the depth chart.

Carson Beck’s decision to transfer from Georgia to Miami has become one of the most surprising moves of the college football season.

The quarterback initially declared for the NFL Draft in late December 2024, appearing ready to end his college career after leading the Georgia Bulldogs.

Just weeks later, Beck reversed course, entering the transfer portal and committing to play his final season with the Miami Hurricanes by Jan. 10.

The move quickly paid off. Beck has guided Miami to the College Football Playoff semifinal, keeping the Hurricanes in national title contention while Georgia’s season has ended.

According to ESPN, financial opportunity and draft positioning played key roles in the decision. Beck benefited from a significant NIL deal and the chance to boost his NFL stock in Miami’s offense.

"ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. considered Beck the No. 5 quarterback in his draft rankings," ESPN’s Pete Thamel wrote at the time of the transfer.

"Beck was viewed as a potential first-round pick entering his senior season and will now look to boost his draft stock just as (Cam) Ward did with a big season in Coral Gables."

Thamel noted Ward’s path as a model, after the former Washington State quarterback transferred to Miami, produced 4,313 passing yards and 43 touchdowns, and surged into top 10 draft projections.

He lost his starting role to Gunner Stockton, who led the Bulldogs to the CFP quarterfinals after Beck suffered an elbow injury late in the season.

"Beck is expected to visit Miami this weekend, and his commitment comes within 24 hours of his surprise decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal Thursday," Thamel wrote.

"After declaring for the 2025 NFL draft on Dec. 28, Beck will instead join Miami for his final season of eligibility."

With NIL reshaping college football, Beck’s choice underscores how fluid quarterback careers have become.