Venus Williams to make historic Australian Open comeback at age 45

The 45-year-old Venus Williams is set to become the oldest female player to take part in the Australian Open main draw through wildcard entry.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion has been given the invitation to play in the Australian Open, which will begin on January 15.

The last time she played the tournament was at Melbourne Park in 2021 where Italy’s Sara Errani defeated Williams in the second round.

While talking about her epic comeback, Williams said, “I am grateful for the opportunity to return to a place that has meant so much to my career.”

The American tennis player is going to break the record of Japan’s Kimiko Date who played at the event at the age of 44.

Williams is also set for her wildcard entry at the Hobart International warm-up event, starting on January 12. At this event, she will be accompanied by Britain’s Emma Raducanu.

Last year, she earned the reputation of third-oldest woman to compete in the US Open. However, she was beaten by Czech Karolina Muchova in the first round.