Who is 'Liam Rosenior',Chelsea new manager : Know all details here

Who is 'Liam Rosenior,' Chelsea's new manager : Know all details here

The football community had made the most anticipated announcement today as Chelsea Club declared their new manager.

Premier League club Chelsea has confirmed the appointment of Strasbourg boss Liam Rosenior on Tuesday, 6 January 2026, as their new head coach.

The news came days after the Blues Club former manager, Enzo Maresca, left the team earlier this week.

The Englishman expressed that he is extremely humbled and honored to be appointed as Chelsea new boss,reports Sky Sports.

“This is a club with a unique spirit and a proud history of winning trophies,” Rosenior added. “My job is to protect that identity and create a team that reflects these values in every game we play as we continue winning trophies.”

Rosenior has signed a contract with the club for 6 years that will take him through to 2032.

“I’m here because I care about this club, and I felt it was right to answer your questions physically here today before I move on,” he said.

He was previously in charge of Torquay United for four years and guided them to promotion to League 1 in 2004.

The 41-year-old, who joined Ligue 1 side Racing Strasbourg in 2024, said his time at the club had been the most rewarding period of his career after spells at Derby County and Hull City.

“The ‌last 18 months have been a joy and the best of my professional career,” Rosenior said. “I have met some incredible people, created incredible memories, and made history.”

He said he had been transparent with Strasbourg’s ‌ownership about outside interest.

“I have had interest from many clubs, including Champions League clubs, which I have always been open ‌with to our president, Marc Keller, and our ownership,” ⁠Rosenior said. “I will love this club for the rest of my life, but I cannot turn down Chelsea.”

“This is a club with a unique spirit and a proud history of winning trophies,” he added. “My job is to protect that identity and create a team that reflects these values in every game we play as we continue winning trophies.”

“I will love Champions League’s club for the rest of my life, but I cannot turn down Chelsea.”

Who is Liam Rosenior?

Rosenior grew up immersed in the sport, as he is the son of former manager and player Leroy Rosenior.

Liam James Rosenior is an English professional footballer who has now been announced as Chelsea’s new manager.

The Premier League’s new manager was born on July 9, 1984, in Wandsworth, London, England and has been playing many football matches before appointed as a head coach.

41-years-old Liam Rosenior has signed a contract with the Chelsea Club for 6 years until 2032

As a player, he has mostly served as a full-back or winger and had played for Fulham, Torquay United, Reading, Ipswich Town, Hull City, Bristol City, and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Rosenior is a former England U20 and England U21 international player with a total of 11 caps and one goal.

He served as interim manager at Derby County in 2022 and also managed Hull in the EFL Championship from November 2022 to May 2024.

Liam had managed Strasbourg as a head coach since 2024 and led them to a seventh-place finish in Ligue 1 last season.

He began his professional career at Bristol City in 2001, making his debut at age 17.

Over the next 16 years, he played as a versatile defender for clubs including Fulham, Reading, Hull City, and Brighton & Hove Albion, amassing over 400 senior appearances. Notable highlights include reaching the FA Cup final with Hull City in 2014 and earning caps for England's U21 team.

Built through hard earnings, like playing games, coaching, and other ventures, Rosenior's current net worth in January 2026 is estimated at £3.7 million.

Additionally, Rosenior becomes Chelsea's fourth permanent boss since owners BlueCo took control in 2022.