England midfielder Stanway to leave Bayern Munich this summer

England international Georgia Stanway has officially announced that she will leave Bayern Munich upon the expiry of her contract at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old moved to Bayern from Manchester City in 2022 and has helped the club secure three league titles during her stay.

She has won two European Championships with the Lionesses and has been regarded as one of the best midfielders in the world during her time in Germany.

Stanway, who has secured 87 caps for England, is eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with another club this month with a view to joining in the summer.

It has been observed in recent times that Arsenal have taken the lead with Stanway over a potential agreement, though the Blues have also shown keen interest.

Stanway said in a club statement on Saturday, “I am incredibly grateful to Bayern. Thankfully my time here is not over yet.”

“The decision to leave was incredibly difficult. I definitely didn't make it lightly. I’ve made friends and memories here that will last a lifetime..”

Arsenal are further expanding a squad capable of winning the Women’s Super League having lifted the Champions League trophy in May, and are working efficiently to finalize terms for the summer. This marks the end of a highly decorated four-year era for Stanway in Germany.