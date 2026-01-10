England midfielder Stanway to leave Bayern Munich this summer
Georgia Stanway has won three league titles since joining Bayern Munich in 2022
England international Georgia Stanway has officially announced that she will leave Bayern Munich upon the expiry of her contract at the end of the season.
The 27-year-old moved to Bayern from Manchester City in 2022 and has helped the club secure three league titles during her stay.
She has won two European Championships with the Lionesses and has been regarded as one of the best midfielders in the world during her time in Germany.
Stanway, who has secured 87 caps for England, is eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with another club this month with a view to joining in the summer.
It has been observed in recent times that Arsenal have taken the lead with Stanway over a potential agreement, though the Blues have also shown keen interest.
Stanway said in a club statement on Saturday, “I am incredibly grateful to Bayern. Thankfully my time here is not over yet.”
“The decision to leave was incredibly difficult. I definitely didn't make it lightly. I’ve made friends and memories here that will last a lifetime..”
Arsenal are further expanding a squad capable of winning the Women’s Super League having lifted the Champions League trophy in May, and are working efficiently to finalize terms for the summer. This marks the end of a highly decorated four-year era for Stanway in Germany.
-
Trae Young trade: Hawks send star guard to Wizards for McCollum, Kispert
-
Glenn Hall dies at 94: NHL Hall of Famer and ironman goalie remembered
-
Canucks vs Sabres preview: Vancouver begins extended road swing in Buffalo
-
Who is 'Liam Rosenior',Chelsea new manager : Know all details here
-
AFL community mourns after the tragic death of Phoenix Spicer at age 23
-
Anthony Joshua's driver charged over Nigeria crash that killed two
-
Venus Williams to make historic Australian Open comeback at age 45
-
Auston Matthews hat trick powers Toronto Maple Leafs to 6-5 comeback win over Winnipeg Jets