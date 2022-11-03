LIVE updates, day 7: Long march enters seventh day as PTI keeps govt guessing

A view of PTI chair Imran Khan’s caravan as the party continues its anti-government protest march towards Islamabad. - AFP

PTI Chairman Imran Khan is leading an anti-government long march toward Islamabad with Khan now saying that the protest march will continue for another 10 months till the date for elections is announced.



Earlier, the plan was to reach the federal capital by November 4. It was later revised to November 8-9 and then again revised to November 11. PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry then announced the party will keep changing the dates to "tire the government out".



This is the PTI chair's second march towards Islamabad after he was ousted via a no-confidence motion earlier this year.



The political instability in Pakistan has also fuelled economic uncertainty, with international rating agencies questioning if the current government can maintain difficult economic policies in the face of political pressure and looming elections.

November 3, Thursday

8: 15am — Imran Khan may come if he assures IHC of peaceful march: Rana

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah said on Wednesday that if Khan gives an assurance to the Islamabad High Court that the march will remain peaceful, he will be allowed to come here.

He was asked about the PTI’s long march and permission for its entry into Islamabad. He said a petition was being heard by the IHC on the issue.

8:00am — March not to end in Islamabad: Imran

PTI Chairman Imran Khan said on Wednesday his party’s long march would not end after reaching Islamabad.

“Our movement will continue for the next 10 months until the date for elections is announced,” he told participants in the march. “We will never accept these thieves,” he reiterated, adding that it is better to die than to become slaves of the ‘thieves’.

On Wednesday morning, the PTI kicked off its long march on the sixth day at Pindi Bypass Gujranwala.

