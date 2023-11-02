Elections to be held on Feb 11: ECP

—APP/file

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that polls will be held on February 11, 2024.

The development comes during the hearing of pleas seeking timely elections in the country. The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and others have approached the apex court against delay in polls.

During the hearing today, ECP lawyer Sajeel Swati said that the general election will be held on February 11, 2024, after the completion of the delimitation process which would be concluded on November 30.

At this, Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa asked the Election Commission's counsel whether President Arif Alvi was on board in this regard or not.

Here, Justice Athar Minallah, another member of the three-member bench, said that under the Constitution, the president is empowered to fix an election date.

Following these arguments, CJP Isa directed the ECP to consult with the president in this regard.

Earlier, the role of the president came under scrutiny when the SC bench questioned the lawyers of the PTI and SCBA regarding the responsibility for violation of the Constitution.

At one point, the chief justice remarked that President Arif Alvi violated the Constitution by not appointing a date for eletcions.

More to follow....