PIA flight operations to Canada 'resume’ after clearing $200,000 dues

An image of a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane. — APP/File

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Wednesday clarified that its flight operations to Canada are "normal" after the national carrier cleared $200,000 worth of dues owed to the ground handling company "Swissport".

PIA flight PK790 was stopped in Canada after ground handling and fuel company complained of dues owed by the airline, sources told Geo News.

The payment, according to the PIA spokesperson, was delayed due to the time difference and the aircraft was released following the payment of dues.

Swissport, the ground handling company, had warned in a letter a day earlier that it would stop providing services in case of non-payment of due.

“Over the past several months Pakistan International Airlines has continued a very concerning pattern of late payments for services rendered in Toronto, to date these payments continue to be late despite our repeated demands, read the letter dated October 3.

The company had said PIA was behind in payments to the sum of $141,662 “with another $106,634 coming due in the coming days”.

The ground handling warned that PIA would be placed on prepayment with immediate effect.

“[…] Swissport expects PIA to pay its' outstanding balance of $248,296 plus an additional $100,000 to ensure that ground handling services are continued. If, PIA fails to provide the outstanding balance of $248,296 plus an additional $100,000, no services will be rendered after 17:00 on October 3rd, 2023.”