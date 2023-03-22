 
close
Wednesday March 22, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Other

Quetta sehri and iftar time, Ramadan calendar 2023

Quetta sehri and iftar time, Ramadan calendar 2023

By Web Desk
March 22, 2023
Quetta sehri and iftar time, Ramadan calendar 2023. — AFP/File
Quetta sehri and iftar time, Ramadan calendar 2023. — AFP/File

The holy month of Ramadan is upon us and the believers are all set to observe the holy month with traditional zeal and enthusiasm.

In a bid to help people plan their schedule, The News has compiled sehri and iftar timings for the holy month of Ramadan.

S.No SEHRI IFTAR DATE
1 05:11 AM 6:47 PM 23 Mar 2023
2 05:10 AM 6:48 PM 24 Mar 2023
3 05:08 AM 6:48 PM 25 Mar 2023
4 05:07 AM 6:49 PM 26 Mar 2023
5 05:06 AM 6:50 PM 27 Mar 2023
6 05:05 AM 6:50 PM 28 Mar 2023
7 05:03 AM 6:51 PM 29 Mar 2023
8 05:02 AM 6:51 PM 30 Mar 2023
9 05:01 AM 6:52 PM 31 Mar 2023
10 04:59 AM 6:53 PM 01 Apr 2023
11 04:58 AM 6:53 PM 02 Apr 2023
12 04:57 AM 6:54 PM 03 Apr 2023
13 04:55 AM 6:55 PM 04 Apr 2023
14 04:54 AM 6:55 PM 05 Apr 2023
15 04:53 AM 6:56 PM 06 Apr 2023
16 04:51 AM 6:56 PM 07 Apr 2023
17 04:50 AM 6:57 PM 08 Apr 2023
18 04:49 AM 6:58 PM 09 Apr 2023
19 04:47 AM 6:58 PM 10 Apr 2023
20 04:46 AM 6:59 PM 11 Apr 2023
21 04:45 AM 6:59 PM 12 Apr 2023
22 04:43 AM 7:00 PM 13 Apr 2023
23 04:42 AM 7:01 PM 14 Apr 2023
24 04:41 AM 7:01 PM 15 Apr 2023
25 04:39 AM 7:02 PM 16 Apr 2023
26 04:38 AM 7:03 PM 17 Apr 2023
27 04:37 AM 7:03 PM 18 Apr 2023
28 04:35 AM 7:04 PM 19 Apr 2023
29 04:34 AM 7:04 PM 20 Apr 2023
30 04:33 AM 7:05 PM 21 Apr 2023

The beginning and end of Ramadan are subject to the sighting of the new moon.