Ayesha Omar reveals ex-fiancé expressed 'love' by cursing

Opening up about some of the traumatic moments from her years-long relationship in the past, Pakistani actor Ayesha Omar shared painful details of the time spent with her ex-fiancé who, she said, was abusive.



The Habs star recently disclosed how the difficult relationship caused severe trauma leaving her to bear with the immense mental and physical abuse, which she managed to escape before it could cause more damage to her.



The 41-year-old actor revealed the bitter realities of her personal life with former model, actor and director Frieha Altaf in her podcast show.

Ayesha, during the interview, said: “It was eight years ago. We were almost engaged and were like a family. It took me a long time to end this relationship and get out of it because I thought maybe the person would change because of my love. I would fix him.”

The Bulbulay actor said that the man would apologise after doing everything following which she would forgive and return to him. “But one day he subjected me to physical assault. This was the day I decided to not bear anymore and ended the relationship,” she revealed.

The vocalist added that the person she was in a relationship with would use abusive language round the clock.

“He was such a person who was habitual of cursing. He’d say that ‘I abuse in love’,” the actor disclosed.

She further shared that it took her a long time to recover from this trauma because she had “wasted precious years” of her life due to this person.