Wednesday March 22, 2023
Karachi sehri and iftar time, Ramadan calendar 2023

March 22, 2023
The holy month of Ramadan is upon us and the believers are all set to observe the holy month with traditional zeal and enthusiasm.

In a bid to help people plan their schedule, The News has compiled sehri and iftar timings for the holy month of Ramadan.

DaySEHRIIFTARDATE
105:15 AM6:46 PM23 Mar 2023
205:14 AM6:46 PM24 Mar 2023
305:13 AM6:47 PM25 Mar 2023
405:12 AM6:47 PM26 Mar 2023
505:11 AM6:48 PM27 Mar 2023
605:10 AM6:48 PM28 Mar 2023
705:08 AM6:48 PM29 Mar 2023
805:07 AM6:49 PM30 Mar 2023
905:06 AM6:49 PM31 Mar 2023
1005:05 AM6:50 PM01 Apr 2023
1105:04 AM6:50 PM02 Apr 2023
1205:03 AM6:50 PM03 Apr 2023
1305:02 AM6:51 PM04 Apr 2023
1405:01 AM6:51 PM05 Apr 2023
15 AM 04:596:52 PM06 Apr 2023
1604:58 AM6:52 PM07 Apr 2023
1704:57 AM6:53 PM08 Apr 2023
1804:56 AM6:53 PM09 Apr 2023
1904:55 AM6:54 PM10 Apr 2023
2004:54 AM6:54 PM11 Apr 2023
2104:53 AM6:54 PM12 Apr 2023
2204:52 AM6:55 PM13 Apr 2023
2304:51 AM6:55 PM14 Apr 2023
2404:50 AM6:56 PM15 Apr 2023
2504:48 AM6:56 PM16 Apr 2023
2604:47 AM6:57 PM17 Apr 2023
2704:46 AM6:57 PM18 Apr 2023
2804:45 AM6:58 PM19 Apr 2023
2904:44 AM6:58 PM20 Apr 2023
3004:43 AM6:59 PM21 Apr 2023

The beginning and end of Ramadan are subject to the sighting of the new moon.