LIVE updates, day 6: Caravans from across Pakistan to reach Islamabad by Nov 11

PTI Chairman Imran Khan is leading the long march toward Islamabad with party leader Asad Umar sharing that Khan will now reach Rawalpindi by November 10 and caravans from all over Pakistan will reach Islamabad on November 11.
Earlier, the plan was to reach the federal capital by November 4.
The party and the government, meanwhile, are still at loggerheads.
This is the PTI chair's second march towards Islamabad after he was ousted via a no-confidence motion earlier this year.
The political instability in Pakistan has also fuelled economic uncertainty, with international rating agencies questioning if the current government can maintain difficult economic policies in the face of political pressure and looming elections.
PTI Chairman Imran Khan shared scenes from the long march showing "massive and charged crowds" in Gujranwala.
He said that the crowd turned out seeking justice which is a "critical part of our Haqeeqi Azadi struggle".
Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal gave the date of the next elections after PTI leader Pervez Khattak reiterated that the party is march towards Islamabad for a date of fresh elections.
"13 October, 2023," tweeted Iqbal in response to Khattak.
The Islamabad High Court issued notices to the federal capital's administration for not issuing PTI a no-objection certificate for its sit-in.
The court directed the relevant officials of the Islamabad administration to appear before it tomorrow.
The hearing of the plea was held by Justice Aamer Farooq on PTI's petition against the non-issuance of the NOC.
Punjab Government Spokesperson Musarrat Cheema shared that PTI's long march to Islamabad will resume from "Pindi bypass Gujranwala" at 11:30am.
The PTI chief is expected to address the crowd at Rahwali and Gaghar where the march will stop today.
"Due to the public excitement the march's speed is slow but we will try to reach Jehlum by Sunday," said Cheema.
PTI leader Asad Umar shared that Imran Khan's "Haqiqi Azadi" march to reach Rawalpindi by November 10 as per new schedule.
The former planning minister said that PTI's march will arrive in Islamabad on November 11.
JUI-F chief and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rahman said the so-called long march of PTI had flopped and its leaders were now bent upon creating law and order situation in the federal capital.
He said Imran Khan wanted that the new Chief of the Army Staff should be appointed of his own choice otherwise martial law should be imposed.
Speaking at a press conference here, he said the PTI leaders were trying to promote violence and create anarchy.
The row between PTI and the ruling coalition heated up with Imran challenging Nawaz and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz hitting at the long march.
Maryam “exposed” the “actual agenda” of PTI’s long march and said that it has not been arranged for the sake of the nation but its purpose is to stop the incumbent government from appointing the next army chief.
“Imran should know that the appointment of the army chief is rightfully, constitutionally, and legally the right of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. And God willing, the process will be carried out amicably in a good environment.”
MQM-P leaders denounced Imran Khan for confrontational approach and said he was attempting to destabilise the country, politically and economically.
Party's deputy convener Wasim Akhtar said during a presser that the country’s economic condition was weak at the time of MQM-P’s agreement with the present ruling alliance, but some elements rose up to create political instability in the country when things improved.
