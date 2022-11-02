Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) chief and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rahman. The News/File

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) chief and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rahman on Tuesday said the so-called long march of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had flopped and its leaders were now bent upon creating law and order situation in the federal capital. He said Imran Khan wanted that the new Chief of the Army Staff should be appointed of his own choice otherwise martial law should be imposed.

Speaking at a press conference here, he said the PTI leaders were trying to promote violence and create anarchy. Even some PTI leaders had created the impression that the party was a terrorist organisation.

Fazlur Rahman said the PTI was trying to blackmail the government into accepting its unlawful demands. He said the federal government would not accept the demands of the PTI. The PDM leader said that they would foil the nefarious designs of PTI leaders. He alleged the PTI was promoting indecency in the name of staging protest. “We will not allow such things,” he vowed.

Fazlur Rehman said that Prime Minister Shehbaz was visiting China to secure investment for the country. “Pakistan is our country. We are striving to save it from destruction,” he added. He said that the so-called long march was aimed at destabilising the country and undermining its interests. The long march would shatter the confidence of investors, he added.

“The country needs political and economic stability. We will not compromise on the interests of the country,” he vowed. He said the state institutions had debunked Imran Khan’s so-called regime change theory. Imran Khan had undermined the interests of the country, which prompted the state institutions to expose him. It had been established that the Imran Khan government was imposed on the country after the 2018 general election as a result of massive rigging.

The JUIF chief said that the Imran Khan government signed agreements on tough conditions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and surrendered the sovereignty of the country to IMF.