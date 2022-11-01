Ruling lawmakers call out Imran Khan for martial law statements

(L-R) Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman, PTI Chairman Imran Khan, and Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb. — AFP/APP/File

While referring to PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s statement regarding martial law, leaders of the ruling alliance called out the ex-prime minister for provoking institutions to impose martial law.



A day earlier, on day four of the PTI’s "Haqeeqi Azadi March", Khan in an interview with a private channel said if the government wants to impose martial law they can, asserting that he isn’t scared as whatever is happening nowadays "is worse compared to what happened during ex-president Pervez Musharraf’s tenure".

“They are cowards and enemies of the state who only wish to scare me,” Khan told the reporter.

Condemning his statement, Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman said: “A politician who claims to have 26 years of political experience doesn’t say that if the government wants to impose martial law they can do it.”

“Democratic politicians do not provoke institutions to impose martial law. [It] clarifies that Khan wants this,” she wrote on Twitter, adding that the PTI chief believes that if he is not in power he won’t let anybody else rule.



Rehman further added that institutions are saying that they do want to stay apolitical but Khan wants their interference in order to secure a deal.

Mocking Khan’s “26-year political struggle”, the climate change minister said that the PTI chief’s political struggle was all about looting money under the name of charity.

'Khan will face humiliation'

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said Khan has admitted that he wants martial law in the country, adding that he has “accepted that he wants to revolutionise the country through bloodshed.”



In a statement, Aurangzeb questioned who this “foreign-funded fitna (rabble-rouser) and the person threatening the government of bringing about a revolution through arms?”

“Khan is inviting the army to interfere in the political activities of the country to remove the coalition government from power,” she maintained.

‘Mentally paralysed, confused'

Earlier addressing a press conference, PPP leaders Saeed Ghani and Nasir Shah said that Khan sometimes talks about “bloody revolution” while sometimes provoking institutions to impose martial law.

“Khan is mentally paralysed and a confused person,” Ghani said, adding that democracy in this country is prevailing because of the struggles of the political parties.

‘Height of selfishness’

Minister for Poverty Alleviation Shazia Marri called out Khan, saying that the politicians have shed blood for democracy and have embraced martyrdom during this struggle.

“Khan’s statement of imposing martial law is the height of selfishness,” she said.

Former chairman Senate and PPP stalwart Raza Rabbani, condemning Khan’s statement, said that PTI wants to wrap the system in the desire for power.

“Derailment of the system will have dangerous effects,” he said, adding that martial law or technocrat government will further deepen the internal crisis.