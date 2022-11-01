LIVE updates: PTI set to resume day 5 of long march from Gujranwala

PTI Chairman Imran Khan is leading the long march toward Islamabad with the party and the government still at loggerheads.
The PTI chair, before ending the fourth day of the march, announced that the caravan would reach Islamabad within eight to nine days — as opposed to the earlier schedule, when it was expected to arrive in the capital on November 4.
This is the PTI chair's second march towards Islamabad after he was ousted via a no-confidence motion earlier this year.
The political instability in Pakistan has also fuelled economic uncertainty, with international rating agencies questioning if the current government can maintain difficult economic policies in the face of political pressure and looming elections.
PTI leader Musarrat Cheema announced that the long march will resume from Chan da Qila, Gujranwala at noon on the fifth day. Cheema said that the "Haqiqi Azadi" march's station for the day will be Super Asia Chowk.
Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education and PTI leader Kamran Bangash said the long march would turn into a sit-in after reaching the federal capital, and participants from KP would go to the march with their licensed weapons.
According to electronic media reports, he said “we will carry weapons for our protection in case of an attack by the government”.
Federal Minister and PML-N central leader Mian Javed Latif Monday said PTI chief Imran Khan was now negotiating with those whom he had branded Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq.
Latif said the nation will not accept any such backdoor negotiations.
“You know your chapter is over and now you will face your cases,” he said, adding that Imran will not be allowed to leave Pakistan until the cases against him were over.
The government has put in place modernised system involving cameras and smart cars to ensure security of Islamabad.
According to the details, the Safe City Project has been fully modernised keeping in view the emerging challenges to the security of the federal capital. The details provided by the relevant departments showed that 480 latest new cameras have been installed at different locations to keep vigil over the situation round-the-clock in the city.
PTI Chairman has said that his convoy is moving at a speed of 12 kilometres per hour and he hopes to cross Gujranwala today.
