Imran talking to those whom he calls Mir Jafar: Latif

LAHORE: Federal Minister and PMLN central leader Mian Javed Latif Monday said PTI chief Imran Khan was now negotiating with those whom he had branded Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s secretariat in Model Town, he said the nation will not accept any such backdoor negotiations. “You know your chapter is over and now you will face your cases,” he said, adding that Imran will not be allowed to leave Pakistan until the cases against him were over.

“If the institutions are admitting their mistakes, then we have no enmity towards anyone; they have become the voice of the nation,” Latif said. “Sometimes Imran Khan becomes a revolutionary, sometimes he challenges the establishment, sometimes he plays with internal and foreign policy. He thinks he will negotiate for power by holding a sit-in, which is not possible now,” he said.

The PMLN leader said earlier Imran would say they were at the same page but when that page had exploded, he fell on his knees and started pleading for an NRO. He claimed that Imran Khan’s revolution started after President Arif Alvi’s failed talks.

“Imran Khan has become the star of India’s television channels and is now claiming that the establishment has asked him to call Zardari and Nawaz Sharif corrupt. “Institutions say Imran Khan is playing with the country’s foreign policy. They say Imran played with the economy and emotions but in the past when the PMLN said this, they were termed a traitor. Institutions now say they will not allow anyone to use the religion card,” he said.

Latif alleged that the planning for bloodshed in Gujarat was done in the long march and the services of professional criminals were hired. He said Ali Amin Gandapur drank ‘honey’ all day and night and his leader sniffed it.

He said it was the government’s responsibility to expose Imran Khan’s filth before the people. “Why is Imran Khan’s money laundering decision not coming? Why was Bani Gala regularized overnight?” he questioned and said Imran Khan was the first leader against whom there was enough evidence of corruption.

He also questioned who was spending billions of rupees on the bloody march. The PMLN leader said the government had decided not to tie the hands of the constitution and the law, but to go to the people and tell them what had been done to them.

Latif said in yesterday’s meeting he had requested the party workers not to hold processions from where Imran Khan was passing only to avoid bloodshed. “From where Imran Khan passes, slogans of watch thief are heard,” Javed Latif said, adding as per the people from Gujrat back channel negotiations were ongoing. He said it was strange that Imran’s long march started with the death of journalist Arshad Sharif and ended with the death of journalist Sadaf.