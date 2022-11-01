Will join march with licensed arms: KP minister

PESHAWAR: Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Kamran Bangash said on Monday the long march would turn into a sit-in after reaching the federal capital, and participants from KP would go to the march with their licensed weapons.

According to electronic media reports, he said “we will carry weapons for our protection in case of an attack by the government”. He continued, “All preparations for the first four days of Azadi March have been completed.” He also warned the government not to act as they did on May 25, or they would have to face loss.

According to the provincial minister, a large number of workers from the Peshawar division had registered for the long march. He claimed that in the first phase, each minister and MPA would join the march along with 2,000 workers. They would stay in Islamabad for four days, after which, they would be replaced by new workers.

“Under this strategy, our workers will be able to rest and participate in the march refreshed,” he added. The minister also stated that separate teams had been formed to clear obstacles on the front lines. “We will finalise our plans for a four-day stay and food when we arrive in Islamabad; if we need to stay longer, we will prepare accordingly,” Bangash added. He said the PTI leadership would be there to support Imran Khan.