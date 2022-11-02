MQM-P berates Imran for confrontational approach

MQMP leader Waseem Akhtar. The News/File

KARACHI: Denouncing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan’s confrontational approach, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders said he was attempting to destabilise the country, politically and economically.

Addressing a presser at the party office in Bahaduabad on Tuesday, MQM deputy convener Wasim Akhtar said at the time of MQM-P’s agreement with the present ruling alliance, the country’s economic condition was weak but when things improved, some elements rose up to create political instability in the country.

He said the party wanted powers of local bodies in accordance with the spirit of the Supreme Court’s decisions. “MQM-P has always raised its voice for the recovery of its missing workers and will continue the struggle until the last worker is recovered,” he said. Akhtar said MQM-P wants a working relationship with the provincial government. At present, talks are in progress on the Karachi Circular Railway, adding, “We are going to improve the local government system of Sindh as soon as possible”.

On the occasion, Aminul Haque said that the language and style used in the long march were condemnable. Former premier Imran Niazi should reconsider his policy and choice of words. During his rule, he made tall claims, which remained unfulfilled. He advised Imran Niazi to talk with the negotiation committee formed by the government to solve the issue with tolerance and patience.