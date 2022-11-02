Where will Rana Sanaullah keep Imran Khan after arresting him?

PTI Chairman Imran Khan (L) and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said Wednesday PTI Chairman Imran Khan will be kept in Balochistan’s Machh Jail after arresting him.



“I will keep him [Khan] in the Mirchi Ward at Machh Jail as several politicians have lived there previously,” he said during Geo News' programme Capital Talk.

The interior minister also revealed that BNP chief Akhtar Mengal has taken surety that if Khan is arrested he would be kept in Machh Jail.

Sanauallah vowed that if he laid his hands on Khan, he won’t "spare him".

Recalling the incidents that took place on May 25 during Khan’s first long march towards Islamabad — which was abruptly arrested due to massive clashes between the civilians and the law enforcement agencies — the interior minister lamented not arresting Khan on that day.

“I wish a case should have been filed instead of forming a sub-committee,” he said, adding that if the cabinet would have paid attention to his words the authorities would have arrested the PTI chief.

In response to Khan’s claim that Islamabad Police will join his march when they reach the federal capital, he claimed that rangers, Islamabad Police and FC will arrest him.