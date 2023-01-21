KP governor appoints Azam Khan as caretaker CM

KP caretaker CM Azam Khan. — Twitter/@JalalQazi/Fil

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali on Saturday appointed Azam Khan as the caretaker chief minister of the province after a consensus was reached between the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the opposition a day earlier.

The name of the interim chief minister — who is the former KP chief secretary — was unanimously agreed upon during a meeting held to finalise the appointment of the province’s caretaker CM on Friday.

Governor Ali issued the orders and notification for Azam's appointment, who has been appointed as the caretaker chief minister in terms of Clause (IA) of the Article 224 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan 1973.

"I, Haji Ghulam Ali, the Governor, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, hereby appoint Mr M. Azam Khan, as the Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in terms of Clause (IA) of the Article 224 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan 1973," the notification stated.



Order issued by Governor Ghulam Ali. — Provided by reporter

It order stated that further necessary action may be taken for the notification and administration of the oath to the caretaker CM by the governor.

The notification said that the outgoing chief minister Mahmood Khan and the Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing KP Assembly Akram Khan Durrani were requested to hold consultations with the provincial governor regarding the CM's appointment and both agreed on Azam as the nominee.

The newly-appointed caretaker CM has held the office of federal secretary for the ministries of religious affairs and petroleum. He had obtained his Bar at Law degree from the Lincoln's Inn, London.

After the provincial KP government and the opposition agreed on Azam's name as the interim chief minister, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan-Fazal (JUI-F) leader Akram Khan Durrani said: "Azam Khan is our consensus candidate for the post of the caretaker chief minister. We have chosen a person who is acceptable to all."

'Peaceful polls top priority'

Speaking to Geo News after his appointment, Azam said that ensuring peaceful elections is his first priority. "It is the Election Commission of Pakistan's job to conduct peaceful polls and we will fully support it," he said.

"I have served as a caretaker interior minister before and supported the ECP in the elections."

Azam said that the province facing problems like law and order and inflation, promising to take measures to reduce them.

'First time in history'

Commenting on the development, former KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said the name of a caretaker chief minister was unanimously agreed upon for the first time in "history".

“We agreed on Azam Khan in consultation with our leader,” Mahmood said revealing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan also gave a nod for the candidate.

Punjab govt, opposition fail to reach consensus

Meanwhile, in Punjab, the government and opposition remain at loggerheads over finalising the name of the interim chief minister.

The committee to appoint the caretaker CM in Punjab met a day earlier, but the meeting ended with no results and leaders from both sides criticised one another in their pressers.

The matter will now be taken up by the ECP tomorrow, which will decide who will be appointed to the post within two days.

However, outgoing Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi has already declared that if the decision-making power is left to the ECP, he will take the matter to the Supreme Court.