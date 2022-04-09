Live updates: NA Speaker Asad Qaiser adjourns session till 12:30pm

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly session to hold voting on the no-confidence resolution moved against Prime Minister Imran Khan by Leader of Opposition Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has started with Speaker Asad Qaiser in the chair.



The Supreme Court in a landmark judgement on Thursday declared the ruling of NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri unconstitutional and directed that the voting should be held on the motion according to the agenda issued on Apil 03.

When the session started, Asad Qaiser said he would like the House to debate on the "foreign conspiracy, triggering an angry response from the Opposition members.

At this, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif stood up and reminded the chair that he is duty-bound to follow the orders of the Supreme Court.

Prior to the NA session, the lawmakers of opposition parties held a meeting where 175 MNAs were present, according to PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb.



As per the agenda issued by the National Assembly secretariat six-point agenda included question hour, two calling attention notices, matters under Rule 18 and voting on the no-confidence resolution moved by Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Leader of the Opposition on March 28, 2022.



The text of the resolution is as follows: “Through this Resolution under clause (1) of Article 95 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, this House resolves that it has no confidence in the Prime Minister, Imran Khan, and consequently he should cease to hold office under clause (4) ibid."

Voting procedure

The Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in National Assembly 2007 determine the voting process on the no-confidence resolution against the prime minister and sum up the whole process in the `Second Schedule’ for voting on the motion.

The rules state that resolution for a vote of no-confidence against the PM under Rule 37 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in National Assembly 2007 shall be decided under the provisions of the Second Schedule.

The Second Schedule states the NA speaker shall direct that the bells be rung for five minutes before the commencement of voting to enable members, not present in the chamber, to be present.

Immediately after the bells stop ringing, all the entrances to the lobby shall be locked and the assembly staff posted at each entrance shall not allow any entry or exit through those entrances until the voting, is concluded.

The speaker shall then read out the resolution before the assembly and ask the members who wish to vote in favour of the resolution to pass in single file, through the entrance where tellers, shall be posted to record the votes.

On reaching the desk of the tellers, each member shall, in turn, call out the division number allotted to him under the rules.

The tellers shall then mark off his number on the division list simultaneously, calling out the name of the member.

In order to ensure that his vote has been properly recorded, the member shall not move off until he has clearly heard the teller, calling out his name.

After a member has recorded his vote, he shall not return to the chamber until bells are rung.

When the speaker finds that all the members who wished to vote have recorded their votes, he shall announce that the voting has concluded.

Thereupon, the NA Secretary shall cause the division list to be collected, count the recorded votes and present the result of the count to the speaker.

The speaker shall then direct that the bells be rung for two minutes to enable the members to return to the chamber.

After the bells stop ringing, the speaker shall announce the result to the Assembly.

Rule 38 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in National Assembly 2007 further states that a resolution for a vote of confidence under rule 36 has been passed or rejected, as the case may be, or a resolution of no-confidence under rule 37 has been passed, the Speaker shall forthwith intimate the result in writing to the President and the Secretary shall cause a notification to be published in the Gazette.