Our best resource

Pakistan’s economy is currently in danger of collapse. In my opinion, failure to utilize technology and human capital are what has led us to the current crisis. Despite having a wealth of IT and engineering talent, Pakistan does not have easy access to the global markets. Furthermore, the EGDI (E-Government Development Index) 2022 score for Pakistan is far below the average global and Asian score. We need an economic reset that puts human development at the centre of our industrial policy. Focus on the country’s brilliant young people will put it back on track to reclaim its place as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

Ammar Akram

Multan