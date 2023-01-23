Teacher development conference held

Islamabad : Keeping its legacy, Millennium Education organized Pakistan’s largest Teacher Development Conference TDC 2023 on the visionary theme- “Futurist- Quests-Challenges - Journey” at Pak-China Friendship Centre, Islamabad, says a press release.

Keeping in view the accelerated pace at which changes are occurring in teaching and learning, the conference endeavoured to preserve the finest and most worthy means of talent development, while at the same time looking to the future of education and talent pedagogy for sustainable growth. Nearly 1000 teachers from The Millennium Education Group nationwide and organizers were enthusiastic and highly motivated to take the learning initiatives and training ahead to their classrooms.

This year’s conference brought together leading national and international speakers including Mr. Abbas Husain, Director Teachers Development Centre, Dr. Mariam Chugatai, Director National Curriculum Council of Pakistan, Yousaf Bashir Qureshi , actor and social worker, Fahd Husain , Special assistant to the Prime Minister on Public Policy and Strategic Communications, Shireen Naqvi Founder School of Leadership, Dr Moiz Hussain, Founder Institute of Mind Sciences, Amir Ramzan, Director British Council, Izza Farrukh Senior Education Specialist The World Bank, and Faisal Aftab, Founder BitRate Digital, who motivated and injected new ideas into the conference delegates comprising the Millennium Education Founder & CEO Dr. Faisal Mushtaq TI.

Millennium Education Annual Teacher Development conference TD/C is the largest gathering of educators, teacher educators, reformers and thinkers who are fiercely committed to transform teaching and learning practices. For the past many years, this platform has provided a phenomenal opportunity to think tanks and classroom practitioners to engage in discussions and dialogues on issues that matter the most for the students, they serve, to achieve educational excellence and equity. Dr. Musadiq Malik, Minister of State (Petroleum Division), graced this auspicious occasion as the worthy chief guest, who presented awards and certificates to teachers who had completed their Cambridge Professional development qualifications, foundation courses and Microsoft Innovative Educator Expert certificates.

Andreas Ferrarese, Ambassador of the Republic of Italy, President RCCI Saqib Rafiq and President ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari were the guests of honour on this famed conference. The worthy ambassador highlighted the multifarious responsibility of teachers in an era of interconnected dimensions and emphasized that it has become imperative to transform our schools from centers of teaching and learning to hubs of innovation, creativity, and excellence. Abbas Hussain, the founder of SPELT (Society of Pakistan English Language Teachers), enlightened the delegates about the significance of ‘Asking the right questions” in classroom situations.

Dr. Mariam Chughtai referred to equity and inclusion as hallmark of education that ensures equal access for all learners to curriculum and programming within an educational setting. She explained that this challenge might be difficult to meet but is vital in setting pace and tone for futurist classrooms.

Yousaf Bashir Qureshi spoke elaborately about the importance of self-actualization in today’s fast paced world. Dr. Moiz Hussain educated the audience on strategies to ‘unleash the genius ‘in a learner. He explained three faculties of mind: visualization, creative visualization and imagination as vital in this context. Identifying various learning styles based on emotional intelligence, trusting a child and showing empathy will help teachers in creating a genius.

Dr. Faisal Mushtaq TI, Founder & CEO The Millennium Education Group, while addressing the session, talked about the underlying objective of the conference. His discourse revolved around creating classroom as a learning studio and to replace the standard lecture approach, for intellectual growth of our futurists by urging teachers, “Give your room some class”.