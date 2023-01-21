Police officials reshuffled

PESHAWAR: A number of senior police officers were transferred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday.

According to a notification issued from the office of the inspector general of police, Dar Ali Khattak was posted as DIG Kohat and Tahir Ayub was posted as DIG Hazara. Besides, Zaib Ullah Khan was posted as DIG Investigation and Irfan Ullah was posted as DIG Internal Accountability of the KP Police. Also, Zahid Ullah Jan was posted to AIG Establishment, Abdul Rashid district police officer Mohmand, Imran Khan posted DPO Buner and Saleem Abbas Kulachi was posted DPO Khyber. Besides, Sahibzada Sajjad was posted as additional SP Mardan, Shafi Ullah Arbab was posted DPO Torghar, Mukhtiar Shah was posted deputy commandant Special Security Unit and Salahuddin was directed to report to the Central Police Office.