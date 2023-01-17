Imran making hue and cry to hide own misdeeds: Fazl

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) chief and president of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rahman Monday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) head Imran Khan was creating hue and cry to hide his own misdeeds, corruption and theft.

“I am sitting here in Peshawar. Inquire into the precious items at Peshawar Museum whether they are safe there or disappeared. I mean my statement. Don’t take it lightly,” he said, while speaking at a Lawyers’ Convention arranged by Jamiat Lawyers Forum here.

He said that he had heard that a cannon had also been stolen somewhere in Dir. “The Tosha Khana scandal is already the talk of the town,” he added. He said that Imran Khan had been imposed on the country as part of the international agenda to weaken the country politically, economically and on the defense front.

“One can easily assess all the goals that were actively pursued. Political mayhem was created in the country in 2017 and onward in the name of Panama. Then they made every effort to ruin the country economically during the three years rule. They also tried to create mistrust among the people about the armed forces and the country’s defense about their ouster ,” he remarked.

He said that the real cause of the pain of Imran Khan was that he could not complete his agenda in line with the directions he had got from his “foreign masters.” He ridiculed Imran Khan’s statement of foreign conspiracy against his government by raising a page in a public gathering. “No conspiracy had been hatched against you. We loudly announce that we toppled your government,” the Maulana said.

He added that the PTI had come to power through a backdoor and fake mandate and they were ousted from the corridor of power through a political move. The JUIF chief also criticised the PTI’s alleged support for recognizing Israel. He referred to the speeches made by PTI members in the National Assembly in favor of Israel and some statements of Imran Khan. The JUI-F started its struggle against their reported move to recognize Israel. “As first step we cleanse our own party of the unwanted elements. Then we arranged a million march in Karachi after which no one could dare to speak in support of Israel,” he maintained.

The overall speech of Maulana Fazlur Rahman’s was actually a lecture about the legal and political status of Islam, Quran and Sunnah. He beautifully explained the Quran as the main source of law, which needed to be implemented as a system.

He spoke about the collective lives of humans for which the most important requirements were peace and economy, which he substantiated with the prayers of Hazrat-i- Ibrahim (AS)’s prayers as mentioned in Holy Quran. He said the status of believers and non-believers for worldly economy was equal as per the teachings of Quran.

He also explained the religious status of the Constitution of Pakistan. The basis of the 1973 constitution was that Islam would be the state religion, he said, adding all the legislations would be in accordance with Islam and no law would be made repugnant to the Quran and Sunnah.

The conference was also addressed by former president Supreme Court Bar Association Kamran Murtaza, central secretary general of the party Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Akram Khan Durrani and others.