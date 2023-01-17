Rs21m being spent on landscaping of IJP Road

Islamabad:The work on developing a wide green belt along with IJP Road has been initiated with an aim to maintain green character of this part of the federal capital.

According to the details, the contractor is using heavy machinery and the work on the green belt is likely to complete till end of this month. Initially, thousands of saplings will be planted in the green belt starting from Pirwadhai Morr to Faizabad area and it will take them some time to grow into bigger trees.

It is pertinent to mention here that the civic agency claimed that the layout plan of multi-billion IJP Road project was designed in such a way that it helped protect green cover during construction of this road.

On one hand, the green belt is being developed on JIP road there are reports that some culprits illegally cut down many trees in G-9/3 Sector near Bilal Market. The civic agency has immediately taken notice of this illegal activity and deployed a team to look into the matter. The work on development and beautification of green belts is also under way in various areas of Islamabad. A total of Rs21 million are being spent on landscaping, natural stone walls, allied works, and other materials to beautify the green belts and protect them from encroachment.

An official has informed that “We are specifically focusing on developing green belt on IJP Road to give it a beautiful look. The saplings of different indigenous plant and flower species will be planted in line with the directives of the relevant departments.” He said “We intend to complete the IJP Road project by March 23 so we will certainly develop green belt before it. The layout plan showed that we protected green areas while carrying out construction work on this project.”