Comments on imported soybean sought

LAHORE: President's Secretariat has sought written comments from the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and the ministries of food and climate change on account of releasing imported GMO soybean.

The departments concerned have to come forward with the response within a week. The secretariat was responding to a petition filed by Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) President Khalid Mehmood Khokhar against the order of the FTO.

Citing Section 14 (2) of the Federal Ombudsmen Institutional Reforms Act 2013 (XIV of 2013), which provides that in case a representation is filed, operation of the impugned order, decision, findings or recommendations shall remain suspended for a period of sixty days, the secretariat sought written comments from departments concerned within a week.

On January 10, 2023, the President’s Secretariat asked FBR chairman, Ministry of National Food Security, and Ministry of Climate Change to submit comments on the representation filed by PKI.

In case, no comments were received within the prescribed period, the case would be placed before the competent authority for decision on the basis of available record, read the notification.

PKI said that the petitioner was directly aggrieved by the investigation, findings and recommendations issued by the FTO on December 9, 2022 for deliberate release of GMO soybean into Pakistan.

Khokhar said that FTO’s order was without jurisdiction and authority, and has been passed in violation of Pakistan Plant Quarantine Act, 1976 and Rules, 2019, Pakistan Biosafety Rules 2005, Pakistan Environment Protection Act 1997, Customs Act 1969 (Section 16 of the Customs Act 1969 & Section 4,5 of the Pakistan Plant Quarantine Act, 1976), Import Policy Order, 2022, Precautionary Principle, Dubio Pro Natura Principle, Sustainable Development Principle and Article 9 & 14 of the Constitution of Pakistan 1973.

Moreover, it was also in violation of international laws such as the Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety, International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC) 1954, Agreement on the Application of Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures also known as WTO-SPS.

It was submitted that the goods should be confiscated and destroyed or deported or re-exported to its country of origin after necessary treatment, if any, at the expense of the importer.

The petitioner also prayed that the custom authorities should be directed not to allow any such consignments into the country in future, without first having GMO test clearance, phytosanitary certificate and other necessary approvals.

The petition requested to direct the Custom Authorities to allow import of GMO seeds to achieve self-sufficiency of the country within its resources for edible oil and seeds after necessary permission.