Ambassador Nong Rong promoted Pak-China relationship

China has been sending excellent minds to Pakistan to promote and strengthen bilateral relationship. It started with the appointment of Han Nianlong, first ambassador to Pakistan.

Han Nianlong was an accomplished politician and army officer. General Geng Biao replaced him. He was instrumental in laying down the strong foundation of bilateral relations. He was also an accomplished military officer and politician.

It would be interesting to mention here that President Xi Jinping served as staff of General Geng Biao. It is widely believed working with General Geng Biao helped young Xi Jinping learn about Pakistan, develop deep understanding and affection for Pakistan. China is following the legacy till today and Nong Rong is another excellent addition to that legacy. Ambassador Nong Rong, before coming to Pakistan, served in different positions and had diverse experience. He worked with economic and trade departments of different regions. He also served as Director of the Ethnic and Religious Affairs Commission of Guangxi. He replaced Yao Jing.

He arrived in Pakistan at a very difficult time. World was facing worst impacts of COVID-19. It was the time when business across the world was closed and supply chains were disturbed. COVID-19 was impacting the pace of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Besides, the western propaganda and malicious campaigns were other areas of concern. Opponents had accelerated the malicious campaigns after successful launch of second phase of CPEC.

They were trying hard to slow down the pace of work on CPEC. Pakistan-China relationship was also under the radar of terrorist organisations. These organisations were funded by the enemies of Pakistan and China. Terrorists even attacked Ambassador Nong Rong’s convey and posed a serious threat to him. The US withdrawal from Afghanistan further encouraged the terrorist organisations and complicated the situation.

Ambassador Nong Rong had to juggle with multiple challenges which had no precedent in history of our bilateral history. On one hand, there was need to close the business to check the spread of COVID-19. On other, there was need to expedite implementation of second phase of CPEC, which is all about industrial, agricultural and scientific cooperation. Moreover, a comprehensive engagement strategy was required to tackle the negative propaganda.

The analysis of his tenure shows he tackled challenges quite diligently. Despite of such challenges and even threat to his life, he contributed in promoting bilateral relationship. First of all, he put all his efforts to coordinate cooperation in the fight against COVID-19. He led the China embassy to assist Pakistan in securing vaccine, protective gears, kits etc. He also joined hands with Chinese companies in Pakistan to assist Pakistan and communities in the fight against COVID-19. Second, he worked really hard with Pakistani officials and Chinese companies for the continuity of work on CPEC during the COVID-19.

There is no second opinion that Chinese companies did not compromise on CPEC work. The companies did all, what they could do, to continue the work. The companies were source of economic relief for Pakistan, as they were providing jobs to thousands of Pakistanis. For example, only energy sector provided 23000 jobs to Pakistanis. The most important contribution of Ambassador Nong Rong is revolutionisation of engagement policy. No doubt, he has an excellent team including Wang Shengjie, Ms Bao Zhong etc. But, he himself led the work to expedite the process of engagement. He is the first Chinese ambassador in Pakistan to have a very proactive twitter account. He used his account to interact with Pakistanis and promote bilateral relations. He was providing first-hand information about the progress of CPEC which helped diffuse the propaganda against CPEC.

Second, he was regularly meeting with think tanks, researcher institutes, researchers and aspiring experts. He promoted culture of inviting scholars, research institutions and experts at embassy for open discussion.

Third, he built close relationship with media outlets and leading journalists. It helped him promote meaningful discussion with Pakistani media. Fourth, Ambassador Nong Rong gave special attention to youth. He was convinced youth can play an active role in promoting relationship. Investment in youth is also required to carry forward the message of brotherhood to next generation. In the pursuance of this objective, he invited youth to embassy for different functions and to interact with embassy staff. He encouraged working more closely with universities and enhanced funding for their initiatives.

In a nutshell, Ambassador Nong Rong played a good inning in difficult times. He tried to strengthen brotherhood with dedication and dignity. Though he is leaving Pakistan, it is hoped he will continue to promote China-Pakistan brotherhood in his new role.