Sarfaraz over the moon after hitting his ‘best’ ton

KARACHI: Pakistan’s seasoned wicketkeeper-batsman and former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed on Friday scored his fourth Test century. He was included in the side after a long gap of four years and his four-innings stint in the series against New Zealand turned out to be a dream knock for him.

And he said that it was his desire to hit a century on his home ground.

“The celebration was emotional as in the last three innings I could not hit century despite coming very close to it. I wanted to score a century on my home ground. When you hit a century your name is pinned on the honour board and it was my desire and thanks God it fulfilled today,” Sarfaraz told reporters after his fantastic 118 that helped Pakistan save the two-Test series. It was his second century against New Zealand which came after a long gap of eight years.

“Thanks God who helped me play an outstanding knock in the fourth innings. It’s my best century among all I have scored so far. To bat on any pitch in the fourth innings is not easy,” Sarfaraz said.

“It was a fine game throughout five days. We tried to go for the chase but unfortunately because of two back-to-back wickets we had to come on the back foot.

“We were going session by session. When we came after tea so we went for a chase. We also knew that a new ball would be taken and we had tail-enders. When Agha was out there, I told him that we should carry it towards the chase but when he fell we changed the plans. Had Agha been there the situation could have been different,” he said.

He said when things start going in the right direction so everything is settled. “It depends on form and fitness and if you have these things then you can play until 40 and 42,” Sarfaraz said when asked that he can play until 42.