KU facilitating students through SAF

KARACHI:The University of Karachi is facilitating students who have secured their admissions but are unable to pay the admission fee due to financial difficulties with the Students’ Admission Fund.

The KU initiated the SAF project during the covid-19 pandemic and since then the University of Karachi has been facilitating such students.The in-charge KU Directorate of Admissions Dr Saima Akhtar said that such students can get/submit the form from the SAF Counter till January 05, 2023.

She mentioned that the SAF Counter is established in the campus’s gymnasium hall and it would remain open from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. According to her, students who want to avail of the Students Admission Fund should submit the income certificate of the father/guardian, other relevant documents including a photocopy of the computer national identity card of the student as well as the father/guardian CNIC, form B along with the online admission form, and directed them to attach photocopy and last month’s utility bills including electricity, gas, water, telephone, and tenancy agreements if any.

She said that the SAF was created on the special directives of the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi as he wants that students who want to acquire knowledge should not to lose their academic year just because of financial difficulties.

Bilingual Inter-University debate contest: Iqra University, North Campus, organized an All Karachi Bilingual Inter-University Debate Competition. Students from Karachi’s public and private sector universities participated in the competition. Former Senator Mr. Abdul Haseeb Khan graced the event with his presence as the Chief-Guest. Anchor Persons and Social Activists of the city, Mr. Owais Rabbani, Mr. Talha Alam, Mr. Abdul Rafi, Ms. Rukhsana Naaz, and Mr. Khawaja Saad, judged the competition. During his address to the audience, Senator (r) Abdul Haseeb Khan said that the main purpose of education is to play a pivotal role in the development of society, and it is with this educational partnership that we can include our country in the category of developed countries.

He strongly advised the students to equip themselves with the latest technological advancements in every field to prepare themselves for a brighter future. He opinionated that men create opportunities for development with their education, ability, morals, and efforts. The judges and the audience wholeheartedly applauded and enjoyed the lively and passionate debates delivered by the contestants. Mr. Kamran of Jamia Suffah secured 1st position in Urdu debates, whereas Ms. Kashaf of Karachi University was the winner among English debaters.

The runner-ups were Mr. Abdul Rehman from Karachi University, and Ms. Khola from Iqra University in Urdu and English debates, respectively. Mr. Imad Iqbal and Mr. Muhammad Farhan of Jamia Suffah secured the third position. The ceremony ended with the distribution of commemorative shields presented to the Chief-Guest, Guests, and presents to the winners of the competition by the Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences, Iqra University, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Masroor, and HOD Pharmacy, Dr. Muhammad Imran. Many faculty members and students came to support their teams and thoroughly enjoyed the debate competition.