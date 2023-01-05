Dasu project to start power generation by end of 2026

MANSEHRA: The Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) chairman Left-Gen (retd) Sajjad Ghani on Wednesday said that work on the Dasu Hydropower Project was well in progress and it would start electricity generation by the end of 2026.

“This is a mega energy project, which will address the electricity shortfall in the country and we have settled all outstanding issues and Wapda has been spending over Rs17 billion on the settlement of displaced families,” the Wapda chief told a grand jirga of elders from Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan and Kolai-Palas at the Dasu dam site.

Wapda chairman said that he wanted the locals to extend their support and cooperation in the distribution of the resettlement package and those deserving and falling in the affected family category could only receive the amount.

“We have been spending Rs17.34 billion on the schemes relating to resettlement, environmental management and social development in the project area,” Sajjad Ghani said. He added that as many as 3722 employment opportunities were created and around 2000 of them were for locals.

“This number will be enhanced to 8000 as the dam’s current work, which is underway simultaneously in 12 different sites, comes close to its completion,” the official said. The Wapda chairman along with Hazara Division commissioner also visited various sites of the project, including diversion tunnels, stator dam area and the project colony.

Currently, the WAPDA has been constructing stage-I with an installed generation capacity of 2160mw and an annual energy generation of 12 billion units of low-cost and environment-friendly electricity. Earlier, Anwarul Haq, the general manager of the 4320 megawatts Dasu Hydropower Project, briefed the chairman and grand jirga about payments to affected families.