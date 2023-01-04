Cheques distributed among artistes

LAHORE:Relief cheques were distributed among the deserving artists in various genre in a ceremony held in Adabi Baithak at Alhamra on Tuesday. Minister for Information and Culture Taimoor Masood and Executive Director Alhamra Arts Council Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi were also present on this occasion.

Speaking on this occasion, the minister said that Punjab government has taken pride in distributing cheques for the welfare of the artistes. “It is the stipend they deserved for their valuable services they rendered for the country for many years in their respective fields. The cheques were meant to give financial assistance to those who have roots in art and culture,” he added.