Cheques distributed among artistes

LAHORE:Relief cheques were distributed among the deserving artists in various genre in a ceremony held in Adabi Baithak at Alhamra on Tuesday. Minister for Information and Culture Taimoor Masood and Executive Director Alhamra Arts Council Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi were also present on this occasion.
Speaking on this occasion, the minister said that Punjab government has taken pride in distributing cheques for the welfare of the artistes. “It is the stipend they deserved for their valuable services they rendered for the country for many years in their respective fields. The cheques were meant to give financial assistance to those who have roots in art and culture,” he added.
LAHORE:Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority on Tuesday stopped manufacturing of another four illegal and...
LAHORE:A 46-year-old man was gunned down at the doorstep of his house in the Model Town police area on Tuesday. The...
LAHORE:Country Representative of the United Nations Population Fund Dr Lowe Shabane visited Punjab Safe Cities...
LAHORE:Disabled Persons Management Information System , developed by Punjab Information Technology Board for the...
A group exhibition, ‘Untitled’, of works of Fatima Jinnah University Rawalpindi students, was held at Alhamra Arts...
LAHORE:Punjab Senior Member Board of Revenue /Relief Commissioner Naveed Haider Shirazi said that the process of...
Comments