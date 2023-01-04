Faulty proposal

The government is considering outsourcing our three largest airports - Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore – to international operators. These airports are profitable, generate huge funds for the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and, in my opinion, offer satisfactory service. Therefore, one does not understand the rationale behind outsourcing profitable assets. The decision, if implemented, will not only risk financial damage to the CAA but would result in the outflow of scarce dollars in the shape of dividends and profit repatriation.
The authorities should instead focus on outsourcing smaller, loss-making airports that are a burden on CAA finances. Alternatively, the government should consider outsourcing other loss-making entities like Pakistan Railways, PIA, Pakistan Steel Mills and many power-distribution companies that are responsible for the massive circular debt.
Arif Majeed
Karachi
Over the past year or so, the government has been crushing the real-estate sector with tax after tax. Transfer...
It was no surprise to learn that Pakistan is the fifth most dangerous country in the world for journalists, with 93...
Cricket fans across the nation were excited and eager to see England and New Zealand tour Pakistan. Sadly, poor...
The education sector in Pakistan has always remained in the doldrums. Whether it is primary or higher education, the...
This refers to the letter ‘Distracted’ by Sajjad Khattak. We have faced a host of problems over the past year and...
This refers to the letter ‘Good riddance’ by Areeba Altaf Kanasro. The letter missed one of the few...
Comments