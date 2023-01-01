LAHORE:HRCP condemns harassment of lawyers and social workers who have shared pictures of Afghan women and children incarcerated in Karachi’s Central Jail.

A damning report released by the NCHR makes it clear that such inmates, doubly vulnerable on account of age, gender and foreigner status, need the state’s assistance, not its retribution. “The Sindh government must take responsibility for any Afghan women and children in its custody and ensure that they are given immediate access to legal counsel. It must also hold to account anyone responsible for intimidating the human rights defenders attempting to highlight the plight of these prisoners,” HRCP said in a statement issued Saturday.