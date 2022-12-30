GDA’s MPAs granted protective bail in kidnapping case

SUKKUR: GDA MPAs Sardar Ali Gohar Khan Mahar, Ali Nawaz Khan Mahar and Haji Khan Mahar were granted a protective bail by the Ghotki Court against Rs10,000 surety bond each.

Earlier, the Police refused to register FIR against the accused as they were very powerful people. Following the petition a against them, the Supreme Court’s Karachi registry bench ordered the Ghotki SSP to register an FIR against the accused and ensure recovery of the abducted boy. On Wednesday, the A-Section Police Station of Ghotki registered an FIR against the accused.