Smuggled cloth seized

LAHORE : The Customs Lahore in a drive against smuggled goods has seized a large quantity of smuggled cloth worth Rs20 million on Saturday.

Customs Anti-Smuggling Organisation Lahore, in pursuance of an information, intercepted a truck and seized a huge quantity of foreign origin cloth. The operation was conducted at Azam Cloth Market of provincial capital where the goods were being unloaded. The approximate value of detained goods and vehicle is 20 million.

With this case, Collectorate of Customs Enforcement Lahore under the supervision of Chief Collectorate (Central) Zulfiqar Ali Chaudhry, has surpassed the seizure value benchmark of Rs500 million for the month.

The Chief Collector has lauded the efforts of Collector Mohsin Rafiq, Additional Collector Aneeqa Afzal, DC Customs Ali Mohtashim Minhas and their team for putting in extraordinary effort. He directed them to continue with their crackdown against smuggled goods with the same zeal until all the dumping spot within the city are cleared and miscreants are put behind the bars. It has learnt that a case has been registered against the accused.

Mobile snatchers arrested: Factory Area police have arrested two suspected mobile snatchers identified as Kamil Anthony and John Shakeel on Saturday.

Police also recovered at least 22 mobile phones worth over Rs1.2 million from their custody.

The suspects during initial investigations have confessed to committing over 55 bids. In another incident, Investigations police Samanabad have arrested two suspected members of a dacoit gang identified as Hammad alias Madhu and Sufiyan. Police also recovered Rs three lakh and illegal weapons from their custody.