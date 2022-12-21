 
close
Wednesday December 21, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

MIRANSHAH

December 21, 2022

MIRANSHAH: Two bullet riddled bodies were found in Hamzoni area in Miranshah in North Waziristan tribal district, police said on Tuesday. They said that the unidentified gunmen had shot dead the two men and then dumped the bodies in Hamzoni area near Miranshah.

Comments