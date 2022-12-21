CHAMAN: After several days of hostility at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Chaman, authorities on both sides on...
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal has reiterated,...
LANDIKOTAL: Pak-Afghan management and border officials held a meeting at Torkham border and discussed bilateral trade...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistani authorities and Etisalat high-ups are making renewed efforts for finding out an amicable solution...
WASHINGTON: Amid rising terror incidents in Pakistan after the banned TTP ended ceasefire, the US has offered to help...
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Pakistan´s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari trade places to deliver...
Comments