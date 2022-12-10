India aim to avoid BD whitewash in last ODI

CHITTAGONG: Injury-hit India go into the final match of their one-day international series against Bangladesh in Chittagong on Saturday staring at an unprecedented whitewash and without skipper Rohit Sharma.

Bangladesh have already secured the series after winning the first two matches in Dhaka by one wicket and five runs respectively, but they have never defeated India in all three games of a series.

Sharma fought a valiant fight with a broken thumb in Wednesday’s second match, scoring 51 not out off 28 balls, but was unable to take his side home.

“Rohit has flown to Mumbai for specialist consultation and will miss the final ODI,” the Board of Control for Cricket in India said in a statement on Friday.

The BCCI said fast bowler Kuldeep Sen and Deepak Chahar were also unavailable for the match, with back and hamstring injuries respectively.

“Kuldeep has been diagnosed with a stress injury and is ruled out of the series. Fellow fast bowler Deepak Chahar sustained a left hamstring strain during the 2nd ODI and is also ruled out of the series,” it said.

Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav was added to the India squad.

Allrounder Washington Sundar said India were looking to improve.

“We look to play our best cricket, we have certain things to do, focus on the process and make sure we win the game and end the one-day series on a high,” Sundar told reporters in Chittagong.