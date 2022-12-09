CM reviews annual development programme

LAHORE:Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi chaired an Annual Development Programme review meeting and expressed his satisfaction over the pace of projects and use of funds under the Annual Development Programme.

Provincial Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari, former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi and MNA Hussain Elahi attended the meeting. Progress on Annual Development Programme 2022-23 came under a comprehensive review during the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister stated that the growth of Punjab Annual Development Programme was increased up to Rs726 billion during the current fiscal year. He stated that the distinction and credit of presenting Rs726 billion Annual Development Programme in the history of Punjab for the first time goes to the Punjab government. Development funds were released on 5th August, 2022 and a new record has been set up by using development funds worth Rs196 billion in a short span of four-month period till 6th December. He asserted that the department should ensure use of development budget in a timely and transparent manner likewise and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. The masses will be provided facilitation and relief with the completion of development projects within the stipulated period of time. We would set up a record by using the funds up to Rs725 million to Rs650 billion by the end of current fiscal year.

The CM disclosed that huge funds worth Rs255 billion were allocated for the uplift and progress of South Punjab. A ban was imposed on using funds being allocated for South Punjab for any other purpose. The funds being allocated for South Punjab will only be spent for the progress and prosperity of the people of South Punjab. The chief minister stated that more than 7 lakh water meters would be installed worth Rs9 billion in Lahore under the Chinese Consortium Private-Public Partnership. He directed to enhance additional budget for the construction and repair of religious places for the minorities. He expressed his satisfaction over the performance of Planning & Development Board and lauded the performance of Chief Secretary and Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal and his team. The CM was informed during the meeting that development funds amounting to Rs196 billion were being spent during the current fiscal year up to 6th December which is a record. In comparison to last five years, the use of funds up to 6th December during the current fiscal year is the highest. The construction and restoration work of Saggian Chowk is expeditiously under completion. A multi-level chowk will be constructed on the Shahdara Mor.

WASTE-TO-ENERGY PROJECT: The chief minister okayed the production of a waste-to-energy project for Lahore while chairing a meeting with a Norwegian firm (ENATE) at his office that offered to generate 55 megawatts of electricity daily for the Sundar Industrial Estate from 1,250 tons of solid waste. The Norwegian representative Mr Carl Fredrik Seim said that 40 million tons of solid waste exist in City, while 5,000 tons of garbage is collected daily, which can be used to generate energy. The Norwegian company will, initially, invest $250 million.

The CM welcomed the foreign investment and assured that no bureaucratic snafus would be allowed. Sajid Ahmad Khan Bhatti MPA, Mr Torbjoern Laudal Haugen and others attended the meeting.

DONATIONS: Faisalabad Medical University Vice-Chancellor Dr Zafar Ali Ch presented a Rs2 million cheque for flood relief to Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his office Thursday. Lahore Medical & Dental College VC Prof A Majeed Chaudhry also gave a financial assistance cheque to the CM.

Allama Iqbal Medical College Principal Prof Nadeem Hafeez Butt, secretary specialised health & medical education department and others were also present. Pervaiz Elahi thanked the VC for the donations and noted that the philanthropists had generously helped the flood victims. Meanwhile, the Punjab government was working to rehabilitate the flood-hit population with its resources and donations from philanthropists, he maintained.